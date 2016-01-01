Dr. Hong Shi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hong Shi, MD
Overview
Dr. Hong Shi, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Pearland, TX. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from FUJIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center.
Locations
Hong Shi, MD3019 GOROM CT, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (832) 241-9867
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Hong Shi, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1487695953
Education & Certifications
- U Tx Hlth Sci Ctr
- U Texas Hlth Sci Ctr
- FUJIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
