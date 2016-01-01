See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Pearland, TX
Dr. Hong Shi, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Hong Shi, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Pearland, TX. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from FUJIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center.

Dr. Shi works at Hong Shi, MD in Pearland, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hong Shi, MD
    3019 GOROM CT, Pearland, TX 77584 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 241-9867

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center

Gait Abnormality
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Hong Shi, MD

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487695953
    Education & Certifications

    • U Tx Hlth Sci Ctr
    • U Texas Hlth Sci Ctr
    Medical Education
    • FUJIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
