Dr. Hong Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hong Lee, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital, Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and Macneal Hospital.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
-
1
Diabetes & Endocrinology Group, S.C.201 E Ogden Ave Ste 26, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 323-2455
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth La Grange
- Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- Macneal Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lee is awesome. He listens to my concerns as a patient/human being and doesn't just see me as an illness or disease. His office staff are amazing and make me feel like family. Thank you Grace and Emily! Without question or second thought, I would definitely recommend Dr. Lee!
About Dr. Hong Lee, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 17 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Chinese
- 1023289444
Education & Certifications
- Loyola Unvi Med Ctr
- Loyola Univ Med Ctr
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
