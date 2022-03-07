Overview

Dr. Hong-Kai Du, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Belleville, IL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from SHANSI UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Belleville.



Dr. Du works at Washington University Neurosurgery in Belleville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.