Dr. Hong-Kai Du, MD
Overview
Dr. Hong-Kai Du, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Belleville, IL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from SHANSI UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Belleville.
Locations
Memorial Hospital4700 Memorial Dr Ste 230, Belleville, IL 62226 Directions (618) 257-5902
Memorial Hospital4500 Memorial Dr, Belleville, IL 62226 Directions (618) 257-5902
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Belleville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Du is very intelligent and works wonders on pain!
About Dr. Hong-Kai Du, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- SHANSI UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Du has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Du accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Du has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Du works at
Dr. Du has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Du on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Du speaks Chinese.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Du. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Du.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Du, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Du appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.