Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hong Davis, MD
Overview
Dr. Hong Davis, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Guiyang Med College and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial, Medical City Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen.
Dr. Davis works at
Locations
A-8 Home Health Care LLC6300 Stonewood Dr Ste 202, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (972) 867-5888
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial
- Medical City Dallas
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I dont review often, but I'm too impressed with Dr. Davis to NOT get on here and review her. I began using her may 2012 for a specific treatment plan that would take roughly 18 months. By month 6, she was my new family doctor. She has helped me change my life and health for the best with her ability to explain her diagnosis and treatment plan in a motivating way. Keep it up Dr. Davis and staff!
About Dr. Hong Davis, MD
- Family Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1003852237
Education & Certifications
- Guiyang Med College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis works at
Dr. Davis speaks Chinese.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.