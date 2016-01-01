Overview

Dr. Hong Chen, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Flemington, NJ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Tong Ji University Med Sch and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center.



Dr. Chen works at Psychiatric Associates-Hunterdn in Flemington, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.