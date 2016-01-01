See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Flemington, NJ
Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4 (4)
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Hong Chen, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Flemington, NJ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Tong Ji University Med Sch and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center.

Dr. Chen works at Psychiatric Associates-Hunterdn in Flemington, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hunterdon Specialty Care PC
    190 State Route 31 Ste 100, Flemington, NJ 08822 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 788-6654
    Hunterdon Medical Center Psych
    2100 Wescott Dr, Flemington, NJ 08822 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 788-6146

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hunterdon Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Major Depressive Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Major Depressive Disorder

Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Major Depressive Disorder
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Autism
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Adjustment Disorder
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Conduct Disorder
Developmental and Learning Disorders
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Eating Disorders
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Group Psychotherapy
Impulse Control Disorders
Marijuana Addiction
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
Phobia
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Psychotherapy for Crisis
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Suicidal Ideation
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence
Anorexia
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Binge Eating Disorder
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD)
Borderline Personality Disorder
Bulimia
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Cocaine Addiction
Combination Drug Dependence
Conversion Disorder
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder)
Delusional Disorder
Dissociative Disorder
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
Hypochondriasis
Mania
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse
Nondependent Opioid Abuse
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse
Opioid Dependence
Personality Disorders
Psychiatric Medication Therapy
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain)
Schizophrenia
Schizophreniform Disorder
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence
Separation Anxiety
Somatoform Disorders
Tobacco Use Disorder
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Hong Chen, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • 33 years of experience
    • English, Chinese
    • 1881669588
    Education & Certifications

    • Penn State Hershey Med Ctr
    • Penn State Hershey Med Sch
    • Penn State Hershey Med Ctr
    • Tong Ji University Med Sch
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chen accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chen works at Psychiatric Associates-Hunterdn in Flemington, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Chen’s profile.

    Dr. Chen has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

