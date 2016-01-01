Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hong Chen, MD
Dr. Hong Chen, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Flemington, NJ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Tong Ji University Med Sch and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center.
Hunterdon Specialty Care PC190 State Route 31 Ste 100, Flemington, NJ 08822 Directions (908) 788-6654
Hunterdon Medical Center Psych2100 Wescott Dr, Flemington, NJ 08822 Directions (908) 788-6146
- Hunterdon Medical Center
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- Penn State Hershey Med Ctr
- Penn State Hershey Med Sch
- Penn State Hershey Med Ctr
- Tong Ji University Med Sch
Dr. Chen accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen works at
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chen speaks Chinese.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.