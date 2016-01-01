Dr. Pak Pak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pak Pak, MD
Overview
Dr. Pak Pak, MD is a Dermatologist in Hagerstown, MD. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences.
Dr. Pak works at
Locations
Anne Arundel Dermatology1185 Imperial Dr Ste 201, Hagerstown, MD 21740 Directions (443) 351-3376Monday8:00am - 3:30pmTuesday8:00am - 3:30pmWednesday8:00am - 3:30pmThursday8:00am - 3:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Maryland Physicians Care
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- Virginia Premier
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Pak Pak, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Korean
- 1497816334
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Medical Center, Fellowship
- Walter Reed Army Medical Center
- Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences
- United States Military Academy
Dr. Pak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Pak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Pak works at
Dr. Pak speaks Korean.
