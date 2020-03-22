Dr. Hon Chi Suen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hon Chi Suen, MD
Dr. Hon Chi Suen, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from U Hong Kong and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Jefferson, Mercy Hospital South and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Cardiothoracic Surgery LLC10004 Kennerly Rd Ste 165B, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 543-5268
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Jefferson
- Mercy Hospital South
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- MultiPlan
Dr. Suen performed surgery on my husband two years ago at Mercy Hospital in Festus, Missouri. My husband required surgery to have his bicuspid aortic valve replaced with a mechanical valve and an aneurysm repaired near the valve. Dr. Suen did an excellent job, and my husband's pain, if any, was well managed; my husband never complained about being in pain. The USA lost a great surgeon the day Dr. Suen moved back to his homeland. I want you to know, Dr. Suen, how grateful we are to you and your skillful hands!
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- U Hong Kong
