Dr. Homero Sanchez Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanchez Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Homero Sanchez Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Homero Sanchez Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.
Dr. Sanchez Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Andres Garcia Zuniga M.d. PA6262 McPherson Rd Ste 104, Laredo, TX 78041 Directions (956) 724-1131
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sanchez Jr?
About Dr. Homero Sanchez Jr, MD
- Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1336152990
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanchez Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanchez Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanchez Jr works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanchez Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanchez Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanchez Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanchez Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.