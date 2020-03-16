Dr. Homero Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Homero Rodriguez, MD
Overview
Dr. Homero Rodriguez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They completed their residency with Baptist Medical Center
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Locations
Ftdn-homerorodriguez1804 NE Loop 410 Ste 200, San Antonio, TX 78217 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Homero Rodriguez is an excellent physician. He is very knowledgeable about the work that he does. I feel confident about his medical skills. He is a kind, genuine and caring doctor. He spends time getting to the bottom of what might be wrong, and prescribing the correct treatment for his patients. I highly recommend him??
About Dr. Homero Rodriguez, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1932281078
Education & Certifications
- Baptist Medical Center
- Bexar Co Hosp
- Anatomic & Clinical Pathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.