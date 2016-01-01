Dr. Homer Johnson II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Homer Johnson II, MD
Overview
Dr. Homer Johnson II, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Saint Charles, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.
Dr. Johnson II works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ssm Health Medical Group1475 Kisker Rd Ste 200, Saint Charles, MO 63304 Directions (636) 498-7880
-
2
Ssm Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles300 1st Capitol Dr, Saint Charles, MO 63301 Directions (636) 947-5165
-
3
Ssm Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital1465 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63104 Directions (314) 268-2741
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson II?
About Dr. Homer Johnson II, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- 1932223898
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Family Practice and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson II has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson II works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson II. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.