Dr. Homayoun Tabandeh, MD
Overview
Dr. Homayoun Tabandeh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Colton, CA. They completed their fellowship with Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
Dr. Tabandeh works at
Locations
Colton Office1900 E Washington St, Colton, CA 92324 Directions (909) 825-3425Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Retina Vitreous Associates Medical Group1245 Wilshire Blvd Ste 380, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (213) 483-8810Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday7:00am - 5:00pmSunday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tabandeh is highly respected and a well known ophthalmologist with a very busy practice due to high recommendations from his patients and referral by other doctors. He is very caring and takes his time to explain everything plainly and clearly. His diagnosis has been very accurate. I started seeing Dr. Tabandeh due to some eye complication that required laser surgery which he did an excellent job and cured the problem.
About Dr. Homayoun Tabandeh, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Arabic
- 1003861576
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
Frequently Asked Questions
