Overview

Dr. Homayoun Tabandeh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Colton, CA. They completed their fellowship with Bascom Palmer Eye Institute



Dr. Tabandeh works at Pacific Eye Institute in Colton, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Hemorrhage and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.