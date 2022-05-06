See All Plastic Surgeons in Great Neck, NY
Dr. Homayoun Sasson, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (140)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Homayoun Sasson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MA MED SCH and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.

Dr. Sasson works at Sasson Plastic Surgery in Great Neck, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    H. Sasson M.d. PC
    1000 Northern Blvd Ste 370, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 487-5017

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Liposuction
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Skin Cancer
Liposuction
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 140 ratings
Patient Ratings (140)
5 Star
(133)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
May 06, 2022
Great doctor top of his field kind compassionate caring knowledgeable takes his time to explain everything . I How do we recommend this doctor
Jeffrey Weissman MD — May 06, 2022
About Dr. Homayoun Sasson, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 35 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Persian and Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1427042654
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
Fellowship
Residency
  • Yale Med Sch
Residency
Internship
  • UCLA Med Center
Internship
Medical Education
  • UNIV OF MA MED SCH
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Homayoun Sasson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sasson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sasson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sasson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sasson works at Sasson Plastic Surgery in Great Neck, NY. View the full address on Dr. Sasson’s profile.

140 patients have reviewed Dr. Sasson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sasson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sasson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sasson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

