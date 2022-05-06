Dr. Homayoun Sasson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sasson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Homayoun Sasson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MA MED SCH and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
H. Sasson M.d. PC1000 Northern Blvd Ste 370, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 487-5017
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor top of his field kind compassionate caring knowledgeable takes his time to explain everything . I How do we recommend this doctor
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- Yale Med Sch
- UCLA Med Center
- UNIV OF MA MED SCH
Dr. Sasson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sasson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sasson speaks Persian and Spanish.
140 patients have reviewed Dr. Sasson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sasson.
