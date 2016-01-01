Dr. Homayon Sidiq, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sidiq is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Homayon Sidiq, MD
Overview
Dr. Homayon Sidiq, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Sidiq works at
Locations
Jose Ochoa, MD2727 W Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77025 Directions (713) 442-0000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Homayon Sidiq, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1033301502
Education & Certifications
- AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sidiq has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sidiq accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sidiq has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sidiq. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sidiq.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sidiq, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sidiq appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.