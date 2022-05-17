Dr. Homayon Iraninezhad, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iraninezhad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Homayon Iraninezhad, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital.
Internal Medicine Specialists of Southern Nevada201 N Buffalo Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89145 Directions (702) 623-3454Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 1:00pm
- MountainView Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Very professional, thorough and great personality. I would definitely recommend Dr. I.
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Iraninezhad has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Intestinal Obstruction and Unexplained Weight Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iraninezhad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
