Dr. Homayara Aziz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aziz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Homayara Aziz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Homayara Aziz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They completed their residency with SUNY-Buffalo
Dr. Aziz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center301 Hospital Dr, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 595-1775
-
2
Aziz Obgyn LLC10632 Little Patuxent Pkwy Ste 106, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 775-6430
- 3 203 Hospital Dr Ste 308, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 775-6430
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital
- Medstar Montgomery Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aziz?
Lovely office and doctors office
About Dr. Homayara Aziz, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Arabic, Bengali, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1972765519
Education & Certifications
- SUNY-Buffalo
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aziz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aziz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aziz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aziz works at
Dr. Aziz speaks Arabic, Bengali, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.
102 patients have reviewed Dr. Aziz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aziz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aziz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aziz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.