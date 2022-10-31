Dr. Homan Abdollahzadeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdollahzadeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Homan Abdollahzadeh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Homan Abdollahzadeh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center and Eisenhower Medical Center.
Dr. Abdollahzadeh works at
Locations
Homan A. Zadeh M.d. M.p.h. Inc.1330 N Indian Canyon Dr Ste F, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 864-4163
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Regional Medical Center
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He was wonderful
About Dr. Homan Abdollahzadeh, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1184634826
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Abdollahzadeh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abdollahzadeh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abdollahzadeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abdollahzadeh works at
Dr. Abdollahzadeh has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Hernia and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abdollahzadeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abdollahzadeh speaks Arabic.
95 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdollahzadeh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdollahzadeh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abdollahzadeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abdollahzadeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.