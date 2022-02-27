Dr. Homa Shoghian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shoghian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Homa Shoghian, MD
Overview
Dr. Homa Shoghian, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (JARJANI MED SCH).
Dr. Shoghian works at
Locations
-
1
Ava Medical Group1329 W Warner Ave, Santa Ana, CA 92704 Directions (714) 444-0044
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shoghian?
I highly recommend Dr. Shoghian, the best dr I’ve ever met.
About Dr. Homa Shoghian, MD
- Family Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1487797502
Education & Certifications
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (JARJANI MED SCH)
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shoghian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shoghian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shoghian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shoghian works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Shoghian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shoghian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shoghian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shoghian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.