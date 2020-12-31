Dr. H Jake Porter II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Porter II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. H Jake Porter II, MD
Overview
Dr. H Jake Porter II, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Locations
Urology Clinics of North Texas - Presbyterian Hospital of Dallas Office8230 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 700, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 691-1902
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Porter is a very professional, caring, and patient doctor. He listened to everything I had to tell him and took the time to explain everything thoroughly. His nurses and the reception is also amazing! The office is so organized and ran so efficient. I was in and out in 30 minutes. I had a very traumatic experience with a different urologist two days before, so Dr. Porter was a god send!!
About Dr. H Jake Porter II, MD
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ks University Med Center
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Porter II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Porter II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Porter II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Porter II has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Bladder Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Porter II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Porter II. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Porter II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Porter II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Porter II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.