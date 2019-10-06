Dr. Hom Neupane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neupane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hom Neupane, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Syracuse, NY.
Dr. Neupane works at
University Physicians Infusion Center1000 E Genesee St Ste 403, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 464-2929
- 2 90 Presidential Plz Ste 2103, Syracuse, NY 13202 Directions (315) 464-3836
Upstate Medical University750 E Adams St, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 464-3784Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Upstate University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Incredible physician. Intelligent, kind, informed, works well communicating with my other specialists.
- Rheumatology
- English, Nepalese
- 1184652117
Dr. Neupane has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neupane accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neupane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neupane works at
Dr. Neupane has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Lupus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neupane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Neupane speaks Nepalese.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Neupane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neupane.
