Overview

Dr. Holman Chan, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, Henderson Hospital, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Chan works at Nevada Orthopedic and Spine Center in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Arm, Ankle Fracture and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.