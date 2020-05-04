Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hollye Johnson, MD
Overview
Dr. Hollye Johnson, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Nephrology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Merit Health Central, Mississippi Baptist Medical Center and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Johnson works at
Locations
Jackson Nephrology Associates6501 Dogwood View Pkwy Ste A, Jackson, MS 39213 Directions (601) 899-3340
Canton Renal Center620 E Peace St, Canton, MS 39046 Directions (601) 859-3382
Hospital Affiliations
- Merit Health Central
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
- Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Johnson looks her patients in the eye and treats her patients like family. Giving the good and bad news with equal care. I couldn't be more pleased.
About Dr. Hollye Johnson, MD
- Nephrology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1700815321
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.