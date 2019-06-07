Dr. Holly Verderame, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Verderame is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Holly Verderame, DPM
Overview
Dr. Holly Verderame, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Doylestown, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital.
Dr. Verderame works at
Locations
-
1
New Britain Podiatry902 Town Ctr, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions (215) 348-1970
Hospital Affiliations
- Doylestown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Verderame?
Dr. Verderame is an excellent podiatrist. She is personable, thorough, and knowledgeable. Her office staff is also extremely professional and friendly.
About Dr. Holly Verderame, DPM
- Podiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1992894356
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Verderame has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Verderame accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Verderame has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Verderame works at
Dr. Verderame has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Verderame on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Verderame. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Verderame.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Verderame, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Verderame appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.