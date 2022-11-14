Overview

Dr. Holly Spanggord, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO.



Dr. Spanggord works at South Coast Eye Care Center in Laguna Hills, CA with other offices in Laguna Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.