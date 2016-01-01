Overview

Dr. Holly Smith, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wesley Chapel, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Smith works at Novant Health Child & Adolescent Medical Group - Wesley Chapel in Wesley Chapel, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.