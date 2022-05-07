Dr. Holly Skinner, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skinner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Holly Skinner, DO
Overview
Dr. Holly Skinner, DO is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Skinner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Medical Group Epilepsy at Orlando615 E Princeton St Ste 540, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions
-
2
AdventHealth Sleep Center Orlando501 E King St Fl 2, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Skinner?
All of the above takes very concern on the patient
About Dr. Holly Skinner, DO
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1134203300
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Skinner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Skinner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Skinner using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Skinner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Skinner works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Skinner. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skinner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skinner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skinner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.