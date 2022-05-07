See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Orlando, FL
Clinical Neurophysiology
2.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Holly Skinner, DO is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Skinner works at Advent Health - Orlando in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    AdventHealth Medical Group Epilepsy at Orlando
    615 E Princeton St Ste 540, Orlando, FL 32803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    AdventHealth Sleep Center Orlando
    501 E King St Fl 2, Orlando, FL 32803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Holly Skinner, DO

    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134203300
    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Residency
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    Medical Education
    • Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Holly Skinner, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skinner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Skinner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Skinner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Skinner works at Advent Health - Orlando in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Skinner’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Skinner. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skinner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skinner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skinner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.