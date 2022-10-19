Dr. Holly Shill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Holly Shill, MD
Overview
Dr. Holly Shill, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Locations
Barrow Neurological Institute240 W Thomas Rd Ste 400, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (602) 406-6262
St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center350 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (602) 406-6262MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Been going to Dr. shell for about 12 years she’s the best ever I love her so much she is a gem she’s so smart knows everything about it Huntington’s disease which is what I am she is just a good person
About Dr. Holly Shill, MD
- Neurology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
