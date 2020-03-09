Dr. Shaffer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holly Shaffer, MD
Overview
Dr. Holly Shaffer, MD is a Dermatologist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL.
Dr. Shaffer works at
Locations
Dermatology Associates PA6781 Parker Farm Dr Ste 300, Wilmington, NC 28405 Directions (910) 762-4726
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Insurance Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is so nice, makes you feel comfortable. Takes time to answer questions. Just a great doctor in general.
About Dr. Holly Shaffer, MD
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1952594178
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shaffer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shaffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shaffer works at
Dr. Shaffer has seen patients for Intertrigo, Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shaffer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaffer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaffer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.