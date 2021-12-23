Dr. Holly Sato, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Holly Sato, MD
Dr. Holly Sato, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Seattle, WA.
Madison Center904 7th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 860-4541Monday6:30am - 7:00pmTuesday6:30am - 7:00pmWednesday6:30am - 7:00pmThursday6:30am - 7:00pmFriday6:30am - 7:00pm
Swedish Obgyn and Midwifery - First Hill1101 Madison St Ste 700, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 215-6300
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Sato did an amazing job with my surgery, was absolutely lovely to work with throughout the entire process, and really took the time to understand me and my situation when providing care. She is incredible, and I can't recommend her enough. I would give her 1,000 stars if I could!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Sato has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sato accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Sato. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sato.
