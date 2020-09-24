Dr. Holly Sata, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Holly Sata, MD
Dr. Holly Sata, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.
Spine and Pain Institute of Orange County113 Waterworks Way Ste 240, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 340-9622
Siena Management Group1439 W Chapman Ave, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 935-9500
Los Alamitos office (office of Dr. Feiwell)3742 Katella Ave Ste 401, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (714) 542-5999
Holly Y Sata MD2400 E Katella Ave Fl 8, Anaheim, CA 92806 Directions (714) 935-9500
Santa Ana Office1901 E 4th St Ste 210, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Directions (714) 542-5999
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CorVel
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Sata was AMAZING! I was a bit aprihensive because this was my first epidural but she walked me through the whole process. She took time with me, was very kind, patient, sensitive, answered all my questions, offered personal assistance if needed after, and was by far the BEST medical professional I have met in years. I would highly recommend her! Tonia was great too!
About Dr. Holly Sata, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1295703874
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- University of California Irvine
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
- Mills College
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Sata has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sata accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Sata. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sata.
