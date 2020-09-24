Overview

Dr. Holly Sata, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.



Dr. Sata works at SPINE AND PAIN INSTITUTE OF ORANGE COUNTY in Irvine, CA with other offices in Orange, CA, Los Alamitos, CA, Anaheim, CA and Santa Ana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.