Dr. Holly Rutherford, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center and University Medical Center New Orleans.



Dr. Rutherford works at Tulane Neuroscience Center in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.