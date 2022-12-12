Dr. Holly Puritz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Puritz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Holly Puritz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Obgyn Associates of Tidewater Inc880 Kempsville Rd Ste 2200, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 466-6350Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Obgyn Associates of Tidewater Inc250 W Brambleton Ave Ste 202, Norfolk, VA 23510 Directions (757) 466-6350
Obgyn Assoc of Tidewater300 Medical Pkwy Ste 308, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 466-6350
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- UnitedHealthCare
I’ve been a patient of Dr. Puritz for almost 30 years and I’ve recommended her to several family members and friends. She is the BEST!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- Med College Of Hampton Roads
- TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
- Tufts University
Dr. Puritz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Puritz accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Puritz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Puritz has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Puritz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Puritz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puritz.
