Dr. Holly Nicewicz, DO
Dr. Holly Nicewicz, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
Total Mental Wellness800 E Broward Blvd Ste 310, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301 Directions (954) 361-2669Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 3:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Nicewicz is great! She really listens and gets to know you as a person. I never felt rushed with her. I have been to a lot of psychiatrist over the years and can say she is the best I have had.
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1235586181
Dr. Nicewicz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nicewicz accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nicewicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Nicewicz works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Nicewicz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nicewicz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nicewicz, there are benefits to both methods.