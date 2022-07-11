Dr. Holly Neville, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neville is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Book an Appointment
Dr. Holly Neville, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Holly Neville, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.
Dr. Neville works at
Locations
-
1
Memorial Division of Pediatric General Surgery1150 N 35th Ave Ste 555, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 869-5681Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Memorial Division of Pediatric Allergy and Immunology3377 S State Road 7 Ste 100, Wellington, FL 33449 Directions (561) 709-6720Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- Coventry Health Care
- Dimension Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Health Administrators
- Fortified Provider Network
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Neville?
Dr. Neville is an amazing person and amazing doctor. My son was born with a very different Anatomy. When he was 3 days old he had surgery in Canada. After interviewing different doctors we had a feeling that Dr. Neville was the right choice for him. We are so glad she worked on him for his following surgeries. Her team was amazing and kept checking on my son and every opportunity she had to see him she took time to come to his room and answer any questions we had
About Dr. Holly Neville, MD
- Pediatric Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1245339969
Education & Certifications
- Ut Southwestern Chldrn's Med Center
- Ut Houston
- Ut Houston
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Hospital Affiliations
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neville has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neville accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Neville using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Neville has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neville works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Neville. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neville.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neville, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neville appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.