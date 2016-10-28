See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Buffalo, NY
Dr. Holly Mutton, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Holly Mutton, DO

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Holly Mutton, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury.

Dr. Mutton works at University Psychiatric Pratice in Buffalo, NY with other offices in Amherst, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Howard C. Wilinsky M.d. P.c.
    4955 N Bailey Ave Ste 130, Buffalo, NY 14226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 835-1246
  2. 2
    University Psychiatric Practice Inc
    4995 N Bailey Ave # 130, Amherst, NY 14226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 835-1246

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Acute Stress Disorder (ASD)
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Acute Stress Disorder (ASD)
ADHD and-or ADD

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Acute Stress Disorder (ASD) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Spectrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar I Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar II Disorder Chevron Icon
Chronic Motor or Vocal Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Comorbid Psychiatric Disorders Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Disruptive Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intermittent Explosive Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Neurodevelopmental Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Oppositional Defiant Disorder Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Parasomnias Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Reactive Attachment Disorder Chevron Icon
Selective Mutism Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trichotillomania Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Anthem
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Independent Health
    • Medicare
    • NovaNet
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mutton?

    Oct 28, 2016
    she has helped me for the past 10 years now since I was in my early 20's - when no one else would help or understand my condition/disorder. she always showed sympathy for what I was going through and continues to help me get better. she saved my life.
    Greg in Buffalo, NY — Oct 28, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Holly Mutton, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Holly Mutton, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mutton to family and friends

    Dr. Mutton's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mutton

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Holly Mutton, DO.

    About Dr. Holly Mutton, DO

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962431601
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • State University of New York at Buffalo Medical Consortium
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • EDINBORO UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Holly Mutton, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mutton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mutton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mutton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Mutton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mutton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mutton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mutton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Holly Mutton, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.