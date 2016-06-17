Dr. McNew has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holly McNew, MD
Overview
Dr. Holly McNew, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lenoir, NC.
Locations
Caldwell Memorial Hospital Inc.407 Mulberry St SW, Lenoir, NC 28645 Directions (828) 394-6722
Novant Health Stroke and Neurosciences Specialists3333 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 718-3550
Hospital Affiliations
- Caldwell Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very Genuine, very into listening and asking the right questions about what it is that you were feeling at the right moments of your trouble or problems that you are having. Does not judge you for your problems and makes you feel very comfortable with getting you to talk and get your troubles and problems out and rolling, and before you know it you are telling her all of your ups and downs and time is almost up. At the end she will give you her input, Highly Recommend Her, Best Dr Ive been to!
About Dr. Holly McNew, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McNew accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McNew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McNew has seen patients for Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse and Nondependent Alcohol Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McNew on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. McNew. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McNew.
