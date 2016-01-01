Overview

Dr. Holly McCoy, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bardstown, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin and Flaget Memorial Hospital.



Dr. McCoy works at Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine in Bardstown, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

