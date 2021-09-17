Overview

Dr. Holly Lowther, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Wexford, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital, Canonsburg General Hospital, Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Jefferson Hospital, Saint Clair Hospital, Uniontown Hospital, Washington Hospital and West Penn Hospital.



Dr. Lowther works at Lupus Center of Excellence in Wexford, PA with other offices in Canonsburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.