Dr. Holly Lowther, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Holly Lowther, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Wexford, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital, Canonsburg General Hospital, Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Jefferson Hospital, Saint Clair Hospital, Uniontown Hospital, Washington Hospital and West Penn Hospital.
Dr. Lowther works at
Locations
Lupus Center of Excellence500 Blazier Dr Ste 100, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (724) 934-2550
AHN Rheumatology - AHN Peters Township Health & Wellness Pavilion160 Gallery Dr, Canonsburg, PA 15317 Directions (724) 934-2550Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pm
West Penn Obgyn118 Gallery Dr, Canonsburg, PA 15317 Directions (724) 934-2579
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Canonsburg General Hospital
- Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
- Jefferson Hospital
- Saint Clair Hospital
- Uniontown Hospital
- Washington Hospital
- West Penn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I have been blessed to have her as my rheumatologist for over ten years. She listens and addresses concerns in such a caring manner.
About Dr. Holly Lowther, MD
- Rheumatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1356377675
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia
- UPMC Mercy
- Temple University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lowther has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lowther accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lowther has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Lowther has seen patients for Arthritis, Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lowther on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lowther. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lowther.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lowther, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lowther appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.