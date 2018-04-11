Dr. Holly Lorigan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lorigan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Holly Lorigan, DO
Overview
Dr. Holly Lorigan, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital.
Dr. Lorigan works at
Locations
-
1
Henry Ford Hospital Campus2799 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (313) 916-2600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lorigan?
In need of a neurologist, I made an appt. w/ Dr. Holly Lorigan based on a friend's extremely high recommendation. After my visit today, I could not agree more with my friend. The dr spent approx. an hour with me discussing my symptoms and history. She gave me her full attention and she is clearly knowledgeable in her field. Truly one of the best experiences I've had w/ a dr. (Sidenote: My friend and I are not considered mainstream in appearance and we are both queer. The dr was unphased & kind.)
About Dr. Holly Lorigan, DO
- Neurology
- English
- 1023216488
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lorigan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lorigan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lorigan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lorigan works at
Dr. Lorigan has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lorigan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lorigan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lorigan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lorigan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lorigan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.