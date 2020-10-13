See All Internal Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Holly Lofton, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Holly Lofton, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Lofton works at NYU Langone Bariatrics Surgical Associates in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    New York University Langone Medical Center
    530 1st Ave Ste 10S, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-3166

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Overweight
Obesity
Sleep Apnea
Overweight
Obesity
Sleep Apnea

Overweight Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 13, 2020
    Dr. Lofton is empathetic and kind. She really listens to your concerns and takes time to get to know you and your situation. She was referred to me and I will refer her to anyone with weight issues in a heartbeat. Her recommendations and treatments are client-specific (I know because I have spoken to the other people that have recommended her to me and we all have different treatment plans). Love her!
    C718 — Oct 13, 2020
    About Dr. Holly Lofton, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • GEISINGER MEDICAL CENTER
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Georgia Regents U, Medical College
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Holly Lofton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lofton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lofton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lofton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lofton works at NYU Langone Bariatrics Surgical Associates in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lofton’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lofton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lofton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lofton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lofton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

