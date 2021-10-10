Dr. Holly Kelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Holly Kelly, MD
Overview
Dr. Holly Kelly, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Novato, CA. They graduated from Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Novato Community Hospital.
Locations
Future Medical Group7100 Redwood Blvd Ste 150, Novato, CA 94945 Directions (415) 408-3463Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Novato Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
I had PRP hair restoration!! Dr Kelly is always a wonderful caregiver. I always have great results from this procedure
About Dr. Holly Kelly, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
- California Pacific Medical Center
- Ohio State University / College of Medicine
- Oberlin College
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Kelly has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelly. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.