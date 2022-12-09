Dr. Holly Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Holly Jones, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Holly Jones, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Medical College Of Ohio and is affiliated with Texas Orthopedic Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Jones works at
Locations
-
1
Fondren Orthopedic Group - Fondren Main St7401 Main St, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 347-3912Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Orthopedic Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jones?
Dr Jones is the absolute BEST! She takes time in listening and hearing her patients. Her office staff is also friendly and accommodating. I would 10/10 recommend seeing her!
About Dr. Holly Jones, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1457344202
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Medical College Of Ohio
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones works at
Dr. Jones has seen patients for Arthritis, Sjögren's Syndrome and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
158 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.