Overview

Dr. Holly Jennings, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Baptist Health - Fort Smith, Baptist Health - Van Buren and Mercy Hospital Fort Smith.



Dr. Jennings works at Adult Medicine Specialists in Fort Smith, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.