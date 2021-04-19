Dr. Holly Jaskierny, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaskierny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Holly Jaskierny, DO
Dr. Holly Jaskierny, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital.
Joseph A. Kingsbury D.o. PC1620 GENESYS PKWY, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Directions (810) 235-3766
Ascension Medical Group Obstetrics/Gynecology1 Genesys Pkwy Ste 4620, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Directions (810) 606-7190
Genesys Downtown Im420 S SAGINAW ST, Flint, MI 48502 Directions (810) 762-1575
- Ascension Genesys Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Highly recommend Dr. Jaskierney. She is a down to earth and genuine person. Dr. Jaskierney is very knowledgeable and has been there for me through thick and thin. She gets to know you on a personal level, is very caring and compassionate. The people in the office are very friendly and work hard to help assist you. I’m truly blessed to have her as my doctor.
About Dr. Holly Jaskierny, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Jaskierny has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jaskierny accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jaskierny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaskierny. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaskierny.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaskierny, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaskierny appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.