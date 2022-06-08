Overview

Dr. Holly Hanson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.



Dr. Hanson works at Covenant Medical Group in Lubbock, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.