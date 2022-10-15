Overview

Dr. Holly Hake-Harris, MD is a Dermatologist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine.



Dr. Hake-Harris works at South Bend Clinic in South Bend, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Excision of Skin Cancer and Adjacent Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.