Dr. Holly Hake-Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hake-Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Holly Hake-Harris, MD
Overview
Dr. Holly Hake-Harris, MD is a Dermatologist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine.
Dr. Hake-Harris works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
South Bend Clinic211 N Eddy St, South Bend, IN 46617 Directions (574) 237-9231Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hake-Harris?
This was the 2nd time my dermatologist sent me to Dr. Harris to remove some skin cancer (it runs on my family) She & her staff are very caring & comforting. She does a great job & tries to take the very minimal amount as possible. They explain everything & are always making sure you are comfortable or answer any questions.
About Dr. Holly Hake-Harris, MD
- Dermatology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1538159207
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
- University of Iowa College of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hake-Harris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hake-Harris accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hake-Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hake-Harris works at
Dr. Hake-Harris has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Excision of Skin Cancer and Adjacent Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hake-Harris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hake-Harris speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Hake-Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hake-Harris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hake-Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hake-Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.