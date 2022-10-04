Overview

Dr. Holly Hahn, MD is a Dermatologist in Beavercreek, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Hahn works at Advanced Dermatology of Ohio - Beavercreek in Beavercreek, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Acne and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.