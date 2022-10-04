Dr. Holly Hahn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Holly Hahn, MD
Overview
Dr. Holly Hahn, MD is a Dermatologist in Beavercreek, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Advanced Dermatology of Ohio - Beavercreek2361 Lakeview Dr, Beavercreek, OH 45431 Directions (937) 249-6828Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Physician is personable and very thorough in her examination. She carefully answered my questions. I am very satisfied with the visit.
About Dr. Holly Hahn, MD
- Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1023125994
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Indian University Med Center
- Indiana University Med Center
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Hospital Affiliations
- Strong Memorial Hospital
