Dr. Holly Gilmer-Hill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gilmer-Hill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Holly Gilmer-Hill, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Holly Gilmer-Hill, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy, Children's Hospital Of Michigan and DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital.
Dr. Gilmer-Hill works at
Locations
-
1
Michigan Head & Spine Institute29275 Northwestern Hwy Ste 100, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 784-3667Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Royal Oak3577 W 13 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (877) 784-3667
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Children's Hospital Of Michigan
- DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Dimension Health
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthPlus of Michigan
- Humana
- McLaren Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Zurich
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gilmer-Hill?
Dr. Gilmer is a God send. She took pain away that had stolen my quality of life for 10 years after a MVA. I can't recommend her highly enough. She's a very caring, understanding and empathetic person as well. I am grateful to her everyday that I no longer wake up feeling like a tank is parked on top of my head.
About Dr. Holly Gilmer-Hill, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1881638930
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University
- Uc Davis Med Center
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Harvard Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gilmer-Hill has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gilmer-Hill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gilmer-Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gilmer-Hill works at
Dr. Gilmer-Hill has seen patients for Chiari's Deformity, Chiari Malformation Type 1 and Hydrocephalus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gilmer-Hill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilmer-Hill. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilmer-Hill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gilmer-Hill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gilmer-Hill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.