Dr. Holly Debuys, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Holly Debuys, MD is a Dermatologist in Southlake, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Dr. Debuys works at
Locations
Compassion Dermatology3065 W Southlake Blvd Ste 140, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 380-5911
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She is very knowledgeable and has a genuine concern for her patients. I appreciate her and the staff.
About Dr. Holly Debuys, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1003833658
Education & Certifications
- Geo Washington University School Med
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Debuys has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Debuys accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Debuys has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Debuys has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Acne and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Debuys on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Debuys. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Debuys.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Debuys, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Debuys appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.