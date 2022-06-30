Overview

Dr. Holly Cleney, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Latham, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Albany Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Cleney works at Latham Medical Group, Community Care Physicians in Latham, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.