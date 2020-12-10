Dr. Holly Beck, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Holly Beck, DPM
Overview
Dr. Holly Beck, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They completed their residency with Premier Surgical Center of DC in affiliation with Holy Cross Hospital
Dr. Beck works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Holly Beck10101 Lorain Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20901 Directions (301) 937-5666Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
- UM Laurel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I came to Dr. Beck after my previous podiatrist sold his practice to her. She is a terrific doctor, offering services beyond what my previous podiatrist did. I have been able to progress further figuring out some balance concerns I had based on my experience with her.
About Dr. Holly Beck, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Premier Surgical Center of DC in affiliation with Holy Cross Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beck has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beck accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Beck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beck.
